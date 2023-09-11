New Delhi Declaration is good for all G20 countries: Algerian Ambassador

New Delhi [India], September 11 : The Ambassador of Algeria on Monday said that the New Delhi Declaration of Group of Twenty (G20) Summit, under India’s presidency was good for all the participating countries.

"This declaration is good for all the participants (countries) and I think India did a lot, the organisation was very good. I salute all Indians...", said Ali Achoui, Ambassador of Algeria on India's G20 presidency and New Delhi Declaration.

Notably, the G20 Summit successfully culminated with multiple bilateral meetings held with world leaders and the announcement of various initiatives to pave the path for enhanced relations among the G20 countries as well as the European Union and the newly added African Union.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also praised the African Union's inclusion in the G20 membership and called it a major achievement. "The G20 membership of the African Union was a major achievement," he tweeted.

In his opening remarks at the 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Chairperson of African Union, Azali Assoumani, to take a seat at the table of G20 leaders as a permanent member.

Nevertheless, Algerian ambassador's remarks came at the conclusion of three-day event hosted by Saudi Arabia in conjunction with the G20 Leader’s Summit to provide an immersive and interactive experience of the Kingdom’s leading projects in various fields. The event titled ‘Media Oasis’ was organised from September 9-11 in New Delhi.

On the other hand, Issa Alshibani, Ambassador of Oman said that his country was very thankful to the Government of India for inviting Oman as a guest country to the G20 Summit.

“This has been a very successful experience for us... It wasn't an easy task for the Indian govt to reach a consensus (New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration) but successfully, with all the experience they have, they did it. This shows that the whole world is thinking similarly when it comes to challenges that are facing the world now..." said the Ambassador of Oman.

“I think that will be a high valued addition to the G20 and looking forward to see the active participation of the African Union in the next summit in Brazil,” he added.

The Ministry of Media, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is hosted a three-day event in conjunction with the G20 Leader’s Summit. The exhibit, called Media Oasis, was organised from September 9-11 in New Delhi.

The event aimed to provide an immersive and interactive experience of Saudi Arabia’s leading projects in the sectors of tourism, entertainment, technology, culture and sports.

The overarching theme of the exhibit is ‘Vision 2030’, an initiative by Saudi Arabia aimed towards the diversification of the country economically, socially, and culturally.

The event was organised by the Saudi Ministry of Media. It showcased the initiatives being taken by the Saudi Ministry of Culture, Invest Saudi, Saudi Ministry of Sports, Saudi Ministry of Energy, Red Sea Global, SDAIA, FII Institute, Royal Institute of Traditional Arts Konoz, and CGC.

The event was held in parallel to the HRH Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s visit to the national capital for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

