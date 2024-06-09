New Delhi: Nepal PM arrives to attend PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' arrived in New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and Council of Ministers scheduled to be held today.

The Nepal PM was received by P Kumaran, the Officer on Special Duty (ER & DPA) division of the Ministry of External Affairs. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that the visit of Nepal PM showcases the unique ties between the two nations.

In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Warm welcome to our esteemed guest! PM @cmprachanda of Nepal arrives in New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers. Received by OSD (ER & DPA) P. Kumaran at the airport. The visit reflects the unique India-Nepal ties and will also provide further impetus to our multifaceted relationship."

He arrived in India at the invitation of PM-designate Narendra Modi. PM Modi-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) is set for a historic third term in power after the results of the mammoth parliamentary elections were announced.

Earlier in the day, Dahal departed for India from the VVIP terminal of the Tribhuvan International Airport. He was accompanied by his daughter Ganga Dahal, Nepal's Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Padam Giri, Nepal's Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal, Head of South Asia Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bhrigu Dhungana, Chief of Protocol Bishnu Prasad Gautam, Protocol Officer Prabin Bhattarai and three security personnel of the Prime Minister, as per a release from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dahal is among the distinguished guests who will attend the grand swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi, which is scheduled to take place at 7:15 PM (IST) at Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening.

PM Modi will assume office as prime minister for a third consecutive term as the BJP-led NDA secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. In the 543-strong lower house of the Indian parliament, 272 is the minimum majority figure.

PM Modi is the second Indian leader to win a third term after first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Alongside Narendra Modi, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath this evening.

Apart from the Nepali Prime Minister, several leaders and State heads of the neighbourhood region and Indian Ocean region have been invited to PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, as a testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an official statement on Saturday said, "President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'; and Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, have accepted the invitation to attend."

Meanwhile, highlighting the significance of the event, the MEA emphasised, "The visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its 'Neighborhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision."

Additionally, the MEA mentioned that besides participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will also grace a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, later in the same evening.

Nepal's then Prime Minister Sushil Koirala attended the first swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. The 2014 swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister was then called the mini-SAARC summit as it was attended by the member nations of the regional organisation.

The second swearing-in ceremony also gained the highlight as Modi invited countries from the BIMSTEC group. It was then-Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli who had attended the second swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi in May 2019.

