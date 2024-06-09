New Delhi: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe Arrives to Attend PM Modi’s Swearing-In (See Tweet)

New Delhi [India], June 9: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has arrived in the National Capital to attend the much-anticipated swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi today. He was received by P Kumaran, the Officer on Special Duty (ER & DPA) division of the Ministry of External Affairs. "Warm welcome to President @RW_UNP of Sri Lanka as he arrives in New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers. Received by OSD (ER & DPA) P. Kumaran at the airport," said the Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.

India and Sri Lanka are civilisational partners and enjoy strong and enduring bilateral ties. PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka in 2017, during which he visited the country's Tamil-dominated tea plantation area. PM Modi was accompanied by the then Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and the then PM Wickremesinghe. Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, Ali Sabry, in a social media post, informed about the departure of the Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe. "President Ranil Wickremesinghe departed for New Delhi short while ago, at the invitation of the PM of India, Shri Narendra Modi to attend his swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for this evening," he said in a post on X.

PM Modi is set for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerging victorious in the parliamentary elections. He will equal Jawaharlal Nehru's record of becoming the prime minister of India the third time after completing two full terms. Leaders from neighbouring countries and the Indian Ocean region are set to convene as distinguished guests at the highly anticipated ceremony. This assembly highlights India's unwavering dedication to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the 'SAGAR' initiative. Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe earlier accepted PM Modi's invitation to attend his swearing-in ceremony.

President Wickremesinghe congratulated PM Modi on the BJP-led NDA's electoral victory over a phone call. During his conversation, PM Modi invited President Wickremesinghe to his oath ceremony, which the Sri Lankan president accepted."During the conversation, Prime Minister @narendramodi invited President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony, which President @RW_UNP accepted," the President's Media Division of Sri Lanka said in a post on X earlier.

"President Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the @BJP4India led NDA's electoral victory in a phone call," the post added.Extending his warmest wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the win of the BJP-led coalition in the parliamentary polls in the country, President Ranil Wickremesinghe earlier said that Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India.

In a post on X, Sri Lanka's president said, "I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi.""As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India," he added. After the ceremony President Droupadi Murmu will host a banquet for the dignitaries at Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening.

