New Kenyan Deputy President proposed after lawmakers impeach incumbent over corruption

Nairobi, Oct 18 Kenya President William Ruto nominated Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as the new Deputy President after incumbent Rigathi Gachagua was removed from office following a historic vote in the Senate, marking the first impeachment of the holder of the post under the country's 2010 Constitution.

The President submitted Kindiki's name to the National Assembly for approval, Xinhua news agency reported.

Gachagua was removed by the Senate late on Thursday.

"Senators have this night voted to impeach the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya," Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced. "Senators found him guilty on five out of 11 grounds brought against him by the National Assembly. Effectively, Gachagua ceases to hold office."

The Senate session, which extended into Thursday midnight, required only one of the charges to be upheld for the impeachment to succeed. Ultimately, 53 out of 66 senators voted to oust 59-year-old Gachagua, concluding a two-week process that attracted the attention of the whole nation.

Gachagua faced allegations ranging from corruption and insubordination to engaging in ethnically divisive politics, money laundering, undermining government initiatives and intimidating public officials. Despite his legal team's defence, Gachagua's position became untenable when the Senate opted to proceed with hearings in his absence after he was reportedly hospitalised with "intense chest pains" on Thursday afternoon.

Kingi proposed delaying the hearing until Saturday, but the Senate voted against the motion, with the majority choosing to continue without Gachagua present. "The nays have it," Kingi declared, prompting Gachagua's defence team to walk out in protest.

The impeachment comes two years after Ruto and Gachagua were elected to office, during which time the two leaders had enjoyed a close political alliance that united their respective communities.

Political reactions to the impeachment have been divided. Gachagua's allies decried the process as a "witch hunt," with some suggesting the outcome was predetermined. "If you look at the grounds, they were very weak," said Senator John Methu. "In my life as a senator, I have never seen such a weak case. Why was there a hurry to impeach him when he was sick? But we will continue the fight."

On the other hand, some ordinary Kenyans expressed relief at the impeachment. "I urge the president to choose a deputy president who will represent all citizens across the nation. Gachagua only advocated for his Mount Kenya region," said Kelvin Koech.

Policy analyst Paul Mugambi said that while the impeachment seeks to instil integrity among public officials, it will shake Kenya's political scene in the coming years, with realignments expected.

