New Orleans Horror: 10 Killed, 30 Injured as Vehicle Plows Into Crowd on New Year’s Day in US, Followed by Shooting (Watch Video)

At least 10 people were killed and over 30 injured after a vehicle plowed into a crowd in central New Orleans on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville, an area known for its nightlife and vibrant culture.

Video footage and photographs shows police cars, ambulances, and vehicles from the coroner's office surrounding the intersection as authorities assess the situation.

BREAKING: At least 10 people killed after driver in pickup truck plows into crowd in New Orleans, followed by gunfire - WGNO pic.twitter.com/8OOqnhFLS6 — BNO News (@BNONews) January 1, 2025

The vehicle, reportedly a truck, crashed into the crowd at high speed. Witnesses told CBS News that the truck struck the crowd at high speed. After the crash, the driver exited the vehicle and began shooting. Police returned fire. Emergency personnel quickly arrived on the scene, and Bourbon Street was blocked off.

A police spokesperson told CBS News, “Initial reports show a car may have plowed into a group of people. Injuries are unknown but there are reported fatalities.”