New report exposes Chinese police stations around the world

Several reports of Chinese police stations in various parts of the world have sparked outrage and debate in the parliaments of various countries spanning five continents, investigative publication Ij-Reportika reported.

The Ij-Reportika has published the addresses of the Chinese police stations present in various parts of the world that reportedly work to curb dissent and conduct espionage-related activities.

"There are many Overseas Chinese Assistance Centers that indulge in activities of espionage, curbing dissent, and identifying overseas Chinese who are pro-democracy supporters, other than the regular cover activity of assisting the Chinese diaspora," the publication said.

The Ij-Reportika report said the role is vaguely defined but the unethical activities performed by the two are similar and overlapping.

Despite ample evidence, the Chinese foreign ministry denies claims that officials backed by Beijing are running police operations abroad without the knowledge of host governments. Beijing further claims that the police contact points are in fact "overseas Chinese service centers," manned by the diaspora community and set up to assist with administrative tasks.

According to Ij-Reportika, the most shocking presence of Chinese police stations can be seen in South Asia, South East Asia, South America, and a host of African countries. These have become the new hotspot of the Chinese police stations, the report adds.

Last month, the Canadian Royal Mounted Police announced that it is launched an investigation into reports about Chinese "police service stations" in the city of Toronto.

"The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating reports of possible foreign actor interference at undeclared "police service stations" believed to be operating on behalf of the People's Republic of China in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA)," the RCMP said in a statement.

In the statement, the RCMP said that it is aware of recent reports that accuse China of targeting the Chinese diaspora throughout Canada and is investigating "all criminality" related to such activities.

"Our aim is to prevent intimidation, threats and harassment as well as any form of harm initiated on behalf of a foreign entity being applied to any community in Canada," the statement said.

China rejected reports of the deployment of overseas "police stations" in foreign nations, saying "police service centers" outside the country only assist Chinese nationals in accessing the online service platform in the respective countries.

Beijing's response came after the Dutch government ordered China to close the "police service stations" in the Netherlands, saying that no permission was sought for the "police service stations" from them.

Addressing a press conference in November, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said these sites mentioned are not "police stations" or "police service centers".

He said these stations assist overseas Chinese nationals who need help accessing the online service platform to renew their driving licenses and receive physical check-ups for that purpose.

"The venues are provided by local overseas Chinese communities who would like to be helpful, and the people who work on those sites are all volunteers who come from these communities," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

