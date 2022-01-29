New TikTok trend, where holes are being poked in supermarket condoms

In a strange trend that is going on TikTok, people are daring each other to use needles to pierce condoms in supermarket.

A post on the Spotted Witney Official Facebook group read,"There's a new trend on TikTok where content creators are going into supermarkets and make holes into "[condoms]" by using needles,” the post read. "Please ensure you purchase your "the items that shall not be named" from a safe location/behind the counter."

Responding to the post, one Facebook user questioned the validity of the claims, noting that condoms are typically sold in sealed packaging.

Taylor Jay wrote: "They’re usually sealed so it would be easy to notice if they’ve been tampered with."

Laurent Matthews added: "'things you can’t bring yourself to name' are wrapped with a security tag on so it’d be pretty obvious if they’d been tampered with!"

Another user, Tony Bull-Carol joked: "Durex pect me to believe that !!!"

Earlier also similar challenges had become a trend that involved snorting a latex condom through your nasal cavity and into the back of the throat.