New York: 7 Firefighters Injured in Car Blast in The Bronx (Watch Video)

At least seven firefighters were injured, including some with serious burn injuries, in a car explosion after a trash fire spread to several vehicles in The Bronx, New York, on Wednesday, November 5. The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) received an emergency call at around 7 pm from 955 Westchester Ave in the Longwood section, after which fire personnel responded quickly.

The incident occurred when garbage and other debris were burning on the sidewalk. The fire spread to nearby cars parked in the area before a vehicle exploded. The huge flames blow in the night sky after the explosion. The firefighters were injured after the blaze led to an explosion.

Car Explosion Caught On Camera

BREAKING: Vehicle explodes in The Bronx, New York, injuring multiple firefighters. pic.twitter.com/xgD0k3GeZs — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 6, 2025

Seven firefighters were injured, including five who suffered serious burns to the hands and face, according to ABC 7. Three firefighters were admitted to Jacobi Medical Centre. Officials told ABC 7 that burn injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

"Our firefighters are awake, alert and speaking, but they have some serious burns and we'll be obviously praying for them," said FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito.

On Wednesday night, FDNY members responded to multiple calls for a fire at 955 Westchester Avenue in the Bronx. Firefighters arrived to find multiple cars and rubbish piles on fire. While on scene, an explosion occurred injuring seven firefighters.



“The explosion injured seven… pic.twitter.com/brDYPwupQa — FDNY (@FDNY) November 6, 2025

"With quick action by our Emergency Medical Service, they were transported to Jacobi Hospital, where they were given great care by Jacobi Hospital emergency personnel in the trauma and burn center," he added further.