New York chapter of Awami Action Committee demands release of detained political prisoners of PoJK

New York [US], June 21 : The members of the New York chapter of the Awami Action Committee (AAC) and people belonging to the diaspora of Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) organised a demonstration outside the Pakistan consulate in New York.

The demonstrators demanded the immediate and safe release of the political prisoners arrested from various districts of PoJK during the recent Muzzafarabad protest.

During the protest, the demonstrators raised their voices on several issues persisting in PoJK, like the revocation of wheat and flour subsidies and severe power cuts in the entire area.

The demonstrators also stated that if the demands of the AAC are not met, then the diaspora will round up and organise demonstrations outside the consulates of Pakistan situated in Bartania and the US.

The demonstrators also stated that they would organise demonstrations outside the UN if the demands are not met by the PoJK administrations soon.

During the demonstration, a demonstrator stated that, "our people in PoJK still struggle to survive, and are not given even basic amenities. In their own land, they are being treated as second-grade citizens. They are still struggling for their basic needs like water electricity and cheap flour."

"When we raise our voices for our rights, a puppet minister is sent to negotiate with us, a person who does not belong to our lands and doesn't understand our problems is sent by the administration to listen to our demands. What has been happening for over 70 years was once again repeated and we were backstabbed. Our signs were taken on the MOU's and then non of the promises were kept. Now again the action of backstabbing is prepared in PoJK, but this time we promise that we will continue our protests until the demands are not met" he added.

The demonstrators also claimed that activists from PoJK are often arrested on baseless accusations and, are often detained whenever by law enforcement agencies. Meanwhile, the abduction of Khwaja Khursheed Ahmed, a prominent figure from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), has triggered widespread protests in the region.

Local activists and student leaders organised sit-ins and demonstrations across various districts of PoJK on Wednesday, demanding the unconditional release of Ahmed and other detained political activists. They also issued a warning that a long march from Kotli to Muzzafarabad would be initiated if their demands were not met.

During a sit-in, Khawaja Mujtaba Banday, a student leader from PoJK, voiced his concerns, stating, "We have been highlighting the issue of enforced disappearances for a long time. Our activists advocating for people's rights are being abducted. They talk big about freedom, but the reality is different. It seems our struggle for rights is never-ending. Every time we speak up, our activists are abducted by unknown men. We condemn the authorities who use covert means to suppress dissent."

Banday emphasized the importance of due process, saying, "If anyone is accused of wrongdoing, the courts and constitution of PoJK are here to ensure justice. No constitution allows for the abduction and torture of individuals." He demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all imprisoned activists from PoJK, including Ahmed, and criticised the administration for its treatment of locals.

