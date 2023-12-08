New York: Indian-American community celebrates Garba's inclusion in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list

By Reena Bhardwaj

Times Square [New York], December 8 : The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) NY-NJ-CT-NE along with support from a host of community organisations and the Consulate General of India NY, held a commemorative Garba celebration at the 'Crossroads of the World', Times Square.

The celebration marked the recent inclusion of Garba as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Garba, considered to be among the oldest forms of group dance and the longest dance festival spanning nine nights (Navratri), is a very popular group folk dance form in key states of India including Gujarat, Maharastra and Rajasthan.

It has gained sensational liking among the overseas Indian diaspora in countries like the UAE (Dubai), USA, UK, Australia, Canada and many others. This historic, prestigious and distinguished milestone tag of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity was announced during UNESCO's 18th session in Kasane, Botswana on December 6, 2023.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, UNESCO posted, "New inscription on the Intangible Heritage List: Garba of Gujarat, India. Congratulations!"

The leading organisation for this initiative, the Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT-NE (FIA) extended an open invitation to the entire Indian American community to join in this momentous celebration at Times Square, NYC which was supported by the Consulate General of India, NY.

Free transportation, complimentary refreshments and participation certificates was provided for all performing attendees. The event was a showcase of the rich cultural heritage of Gujarat, as attendees donned traditional Garba attire.

The vivid colours and intricate designs of their attire were a sight to behold, and one could feel the energy and pride emanating from them as they represented their culture on a global platform.

The atmosphere was electric with excitement and anticipation, and it was clear that everyone was thoroughly enjoying themselves.

In addition to the Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT-NE, the event was made possible through the support and collaboration of esteemed partner organisations, including the Consulate General of India, New York, GANA, BJANA, Bihar Foundation USA ETZ , Siddhivinayak Temple USA, Times Group, Aaj Tak, The Indian Panorama, EBC Radio, The South Asian Times, AUM Dance Academy, Parikh WorldWide media, TV Asia, ITV gold, World BB TV, New India Abroad, The Indian Eye, Radio Zindagi, and Radio Dil.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the declaration of 'Garba' (traditional dance form of Gujarat), as an Intangible Heritage by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Taking to 'X', the Prime Minister wrote, "Garba is a celebration of life, unity and our deep-rooted traditions. Its inscription on the Intangible Heritage List showcases to the world the beauty of Indian culture. This honour inspires us to preserve and promote our heritage for future generations. Congrats on this global acknowledgement."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor