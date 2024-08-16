New York: Indian diaspora celebrates India's 78th Independence Day at Times Square

New York [US], August 16 : The Indian diaspora celebrated India's 78th Independence Day at Times Square in New York City on Thursday.

Several dance performances on Indian Bollywood songs were held during the celebrations at Times Square.

India celebrated its 78th Independence Day today, marking 77 years of freedom from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at the Red Fort in the national capital for the 11th consecutive time on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day. The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

The Indian diaspora also took part in I-Day celebrations at the Indian Embassy in the US.

At the Independence Day celebrations, India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, hoisted the tricolour at India House in Washington, DC. Members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India participated in the ceremony as well.

Meanwhile, leaders from across the globe wished India too, on the occasion and stressed building even stronger ties with New Delhi in the coming years.

French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the first leaders to wish on the occasion and expressed his eagerness to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve the ambitious goals set for the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Macron shared a picture on X and wrote, "Congratulations to the Indian people on your 78th Independence Day!"

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended greetings to India stating that Moscow attaches great importance to the relations of a particularly privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi and intends to further develop ties.

"Over 77 years of independent development, your country has achieved generally recognised success in the socio-economic, scientific-technical and many other spheres, and has earned high authority on the world stage," Putin said in a statement addressed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

