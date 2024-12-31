New York Mass Shooting: 6 Injured in Bronx, Suspect at Large (Watch Video)

At least six people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx, New York, on Monday afternoon, December 30. Police searching for the suspect shooter, while injured, were admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The shooting took place at around 4.50 PM (US local time) at 3544 White Plains Road — roughly a block from Marcus Garvey Square in Olinville, according to the NYPD. The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation. Police found three men, two women and a young girl with bullet wounds when they arrived.

Visuals From Bronx

🚨#BREAKING: Emergency crews are on the scene after six people were injured in a mass shooting



📌#Bronx | #Newyork



Currently, multiple emergency crews and law enforcement agencies are on the scene in the Bronx, New York, where officials are reporting a mass shooting that has… pic.twitter.com/E9IzHGKdZB — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 31, 2024

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said it believes two suspects were involved and said they ran from the scene heading northbound on White Plains Road. No arrests have been made at this time, and police are actively searching for at least three suspects believed to be involved. The area remains on active as investigators work to piece together what happened and locate those responsible.