New York Water Pipe Burst: Bronx Street Flooded, Vehicles Submerged After 48-Inch Main Pipe Break (Watch Video)

Emergency crews are currently responding to a significant water main break in the Bronx area in New York that has resulted in extensive flooding across several areas. The incident occurred on Webster Avenue near Mosholu Parkway South, where a 48-inch water main burst, flooding streets and impacting numerous vehicles and buildings.

The water main break was reported shortly after 7:30 PM on Monday, leading to rapid flooding that submerged multiple cars parked nearby. Emergency officials have been on the scene since the break was detected, working diligently to control the situation. As of late evening, the main was still gushing water, complicating repair efforts.

Local authorities have closed Webster Avenue from East 204th Street to Bedford Park Boulevard to facilitate emergency operations. The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) has issued an "all hands" directive in response to the incident, and representatives from the NYPD and the Department of Environmental Protection are also present to assist with the situation.