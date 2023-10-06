New Zealand airport evacuated due to bomb threat

Wellington, Oct 6 The international airport in New Zealand's scenic Queenstown was evacuated on Friday due to a bomb threat which also led to a temporay closure, local media reported.

Following the report of an explosive device, asking passengers and members of the public to stay away from the airport, reports Xinhua news agency.

Queenstown Airport had activated its emergency security protocols about 8.40 a.m. in response to the potential threat.

Defence Force’s bomb disposal were called on Friday morning, the airport said, adding passengers of delayed flights had access to food and shelters provided.

As a result, at least 15 Air New Zealand flights were cancelled and one turned around mid-flight.

But the airport has since reopened after the Defence Force advised that the items initially reported as a possible bomb did not pose a threat.

The police have also lifted the cordon around the airport.

Queenstown in New Zealand's South Island is renowned for adventure sports and beautiful scenery.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor