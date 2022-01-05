New Zealand reports 17 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 11,003.

Among the new infections, five were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, three in nearby Waikato, and nine in Bay of Plenty, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 44 cases are being treated in hospitals, including five in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands at 14,030 currently, according to the health ministry.

On Wednesday, the ministry reported 23 cases identified at the border. While the whole genome sequencing of these cases is expected soon, the likelihood is that Omicron will continue to be the most prevalent variant at the border, it said.

To date, about 92 percent of the eligible people in New Zealand are double-dosed, or fully vaccinated.From Wednesday, anyone aged 18 and over who had their second vaccination at least four months ago can get their booster dose. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

