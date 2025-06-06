New Zealand sees sharp rise in Covid-19, influenza

Wellington, June 6 New Zealand is experiencing a significant surge in Covid-19 and other respiratory infections, with recent data showing a sharp jump in hospitalisations and outbreaks across the country.

Healthline, the national medical advice service, reported an uptick in calls related to influenza-like illnesses, although the volume remains lower than the same period last year, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported on Friday.

The country is facing its coldest winter temperatures of the year, with some regions recently recording temperatures below zero and fresh snowfall covering parts of the South Island.

Hospital admissions for severe respiratory infections in Auckland, the country's most densely populated region, rose by over 50 per cent in the week ending June 1, although overall levels remain similar to those seen last year. Nationwide wastewater testing also points to a growing increase in Covid-19 cases, according to the Institute of Environmental Science and Research.

Health New Zealand has responded by increasing staffing, optimising hospital bed use, and intensifying vaccination campaigns, Xinhua news agency reported,d quoting the RNZ.

Over 1 million people have received flu shots this year, but only about 250,000 are up to date with Covid-19 boosters, government statistics show.

National Chief Medical Officer Helen Stokes-Lampard acknowledged the challenges in boosting vaccination rates, citing issues with vaccine confidence and healthcare access, according to the RNZ report.

Meanwhile, India is also seeing a gradual rise in Covid-19 cases, with nearly every state, except Arunachal Pradesh, reporting active infections. As of 8 am on June 6, there are 5,862 active cases nationwide, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the past 24 hours, there have been four new fatalities, compared to seven the day before.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor