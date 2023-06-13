New Zealand sees strong migration numbers

Wellington, June 13 New Zealand witnessed a net migration gain of 72,300 in the year ending in April, marking six months of continued growth, the statistics department said on Tuesday.

There was a net gain of 98,400 non-New Zealand citizens in the cited period, Xinhua news agency quoted Stats NZ as saying.

The continued growth in net migration shows the government's immigration rebalance is working as it tackles labour shortages, Immigration Minister Michael Wood said.

"We know many industries have been calling out for workers as the global labour shortage bites, and we want our immigration settings to be responsive to that, while still helping to deliver a more productive, high wage economy," Wood said.

The government's immigration rebalance has lifted pay requirements for migrant workers to ensure they are treated fairly, and requires advertising for New Zealand workers before a migrant worker is sought, he said.

"Ultimately we want to train as many New Zealanders to fill labour shortages as possible, but in the short term it has been necessary to rely more on migrant workers than we otherwise would to plug workforce gaps," said the Minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor