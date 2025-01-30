New Zealand sets second international climate target

Wellington, Jan 30 New Zealand on Thursday announced its second international climate target under the Paris Agreement of reducing emissions by 51 to 55 per cent by 2035, compared to 2005 levels.

The target must be achieved by the end of 2035 and builds on the initial target of a 50 per cent reduction by 2030, a requirement under the Paris Agreement, the global climate treaty seeking to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, to set Nationally Determined Contributions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, said Climate Change Minister Simon Watts.

The minister said the target was "both ambitious and achievable", reinforcing New Zealand's commitment to the Paris Agreement and global climate action.

"Meeting this target will mean we are doing our fair share towards reducing the impact of climate change, while enabling New Zealand to be stronger and thrive in the face of a changing climate," he said.

New Zealand can focus its efforts on the actions that will make the biggest difference towards reaching the net zero 2050 target, with Thursday's new target bringing the country's international and domestic climate change commitments into line, Watts added.

New Zealand's climate strategy focuses on strengthening the Emissions Trading Scheme, supporting innovative technologies to reduce agricultural emissions, and accelerating the transition to a cleaner, electrified economy, which ensures climate targets are met with economic growth, Watts said, adding this requires greater innovation to advance low-emission technologies and industries are powered by abundant and affordable clean energy, Xinhua news agency reported.

New Zealand is committed to achieving its first and second Nationally Determined Contributions to reduce the impact of climate change, Watts said.

According to the United Nations, Climate change refers to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns. Such shifts can be natural, due to changes in the sun’s activity or large volcanic eruptions. But since the 1800s, human activities have been the main driver of climate change, primarily due to the burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas.

Burning fossil fuels generates greenhouse gas emissions that act like a blanket wrapped around the Earth, trapping the sun’s heat and raising temperatures.

The main greenhouse gases that are causing climate change include carbon dioxide and methane. These come from using gasoline for driving a car or coal for heating a building, for example. Clearing land and cutting down forests can also release carbon dioxide. Agriculture, oil and gas operations are major sources of methane emissions. Energy, industry, transport, buildings, agriculture, and land use are among the main sectors causing greenhouse gases.

