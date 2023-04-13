New Zealand's climate emissions decrease

Wellington, April 13 Data released on Thursday confirmed a reduction in New Zealand's greenhouse gas emissions in 2021.

New Zealand's official Greenhouse Gas Inventory shows that gross emissions declined by 0.7 per cent in the 12 months to the end of 2021 to 76.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, reports Xinhua news agency.

This follows a 3 per cent decline in 2020, mostly due to Covid-19.

This shows the government's actions are working, said Climate Change Minister James Shaw, adding one of the reasons emissions fell in 2021 is the change in land use driven by the government's freshwater reforms.

Recent quarterly data from the statistics department Stats NZ shows that emissions declined by 3.5 per cent in the three months to September 2022, their lowest level in eight years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor