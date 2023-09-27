NGO at UNHRC praises Indian Govt for recognising development, human rights

Geneva [Switzerland], September 27 : Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan (RSKS), an Indian NGO, informed the United Nations about the Government of India’s recognition of development, human rights and commitment towards gender equality.

In his intervention during the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday, Hansraj Singh of RSKS said, “Human rights are the bedrock of justice, dignity, and progress for all, and their preservation is not a choice but an imperative. When human rights are trampled upon, societies descend into turmoil.”

“Human suffering deepens, trust erodes, and the social fabric frays. Violations of these fundamental rights lead to cycles of poverty, conflict, and instability. It is our collective responsibility to prevent such calamities,” he added.

Hansraj said that Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan works on human rights through various mass awareness initiatives which enable people to understand that why human rights are important for everyone regardless of the borders.

Through grassroots initiatives, he said the NGO empowers individuals, especially women and children, so that they can understand their rights in a better way and also raise their voices if they are unattended or denied their rights. It also enables them to respect each other and together build an inclusive society.

“Precautionary steps are also taken by the Indian Government as it recognizes the relation between human rights and development. Initiatives like the National Human Rights Commission and various social welfare schemes show India's dedication to safeguarding the rights and dignity of its citizens,” said Hansraj.

He told the UNHRC that India's commitment to gender equality showcases its commitment to human rights principles.

“The preservation of human rights is not a mere aspiration but a global imperative. Every step taken every day could have the power to change the mindsets and bring us all together to work for human rights. Let us unite for protection of human rights to build a world where dignity, equality, and justice prevail for all,” he said.

