Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead WTO for a second term

Geneva, Nov 29 Members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) agreed on Friday to appoint incumbent Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to a second term, according to a press release from the organisation.
The decision was made during a special meeting of the WTO's General Council.
The process for appointing the next Director-General formally began on October 8.
Okonjo-Iweala's second term will commence on September 1, 2025.
