NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava advocates for judicial leadership in Climate Action at COP 29

Baku [Azerbaijan], November 15 : Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), represented India at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP 29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on November 15-16, 2024.

The event gathered global leaders and stakeholders to tackle pressing issues related to climate change and environmental sustainability.

In his address, Justice Shrivastava underscored the critical role of the judiciary in enforcing environmental laws, focusing on key areas such as forest protection, climate change mitigation, and pollution control.

He emphasized that judicial mechanisms are essential to holding governments and industries accountable for their environmental responsibilities, ensuring compliance with international environmental agreements, and promoting a culture of sustainability.

Justice Shrivastava also called for stronger collaboration between national courts and international legal frameworks to address the intertwined challenges of climate change and environmental degradation. His participation at COP 29 reaffirmed India's commitment to global environmental cooperation and highlighted the judiciary's pivotal role in advancing the nation's environmental governance.

