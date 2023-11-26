Nia Sharma masters art of late nights, early morning jogging

Mumbai, Nov 26 Considered as one of the hottest actress in the television industry, Nia Sharma, who is best known for her role in ‘Jamai Raja’, ‘Naagin 4’, etc on Sunday took to the social media and gave her fans major fitness goals, by ‘owing herself a jog’.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Nia shared a selfie, wherein she can be seen sitting in her car, with her sweaty hair all open. She is wearing a black tank top, and an OG sunglasses.

The 33 -year-old actress captioned it as: “I owed myself a jog”.

In another post, Nia shared a small clip of herself, wherein she can be seen saying, “So there are like two kinds of people in the world. One that go to sleep at 6 am, and others that go jogging at 6 am. I didn’t know which one to be, so I decided to become both. And I like it.”

Nia is also known for her roles in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Behenein’, ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’.In 2017, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’ and finished as a finalist.

In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner.

She has also done web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’. The actress also stars in various music videos like ‘Waada’, ‘Do Ghoont’, ‘Phoonk Le’, ‘Garbe Ki Raat’, and latest ‘Soul’.

