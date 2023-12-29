Nicholas McCaffrey begins tenure as Australia's Deputy High Commissioner in India in style, riding on an autorickshaw on Friday.

New Delhi [India], December 29 : Nicholas McCaffrey commenced his tenure as Australia's Deputy High Commissioner in India, in style, by riding on an autorickshaw on Friday.

McCaffrey has replaced Sarah Storey in the position and said that he looks forward to working under the leadership of Australian High Commissioner Philip Green in India.

"Namaste India! Terrific to start as Australia's Deputy High Commissioner in India, replacing the irrepressible Sarah Storey. Look forward to working with #TeamAustralia in India, under the leadership of @AusHCIndia Philip Green," McCaffrey posted on X (formerly Twitter).

https://x.com/AusDHCIndia/status/1740633854682304884?s=20

Earlier this month, Australian envoy Philip Green lauded the India-Australia relationship, and it is at the "highest point" in history.

Affirming his dedication to advancing the partnership between the countries, he stressed on further propelling the relationship to new heights.

"Our relationship is at the highest point in our history. But I'm not here to rest on laurels. I'm here to get more things done. I'm here to drive the relationship further and to drive it faster. That's what the Prime Minister told me to do when he sent me here," the envoy said.

Emphasizing India's paramount significance in their bilateral relations, he expressed his commitment to proactive engagement during his tenure.

"On the economic front, our two-way trade has grown by more than 50 per cent in the last five years. And last year, we signed the landmark Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA). This deal has provided the momentum for negotiations towards an even more ambitious goal: a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement or CECA," Green added.

Notably, India and Australia have also implemented an economic cooperation and trade agreement (ECTA) and are now negotiating the expansion of its scope for the CECA.

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAusECTA) came into effect on December 29, 2022. The ECTA was signed on April 2, 2022, and ratified on November 21.

