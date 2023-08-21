Nick Jonas reveals his fondness for 'paneer, biryani and dosa'

Los Angeles, Aug 21 American popstar Nick Jonas, who is married to actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has revealed his favourite Indian food.

In a conversation with content creator Rebecca Tandon, Nick was seen discussing his love for Indian food.

Tandon asked him about his favourite Indian food, to which Nick replied: “I like paneer, lamb biryani and you know dosa. I like dosa.”

To which, the content creator replied: “Priyanka has taught you well.”

It seems that the video was taken in the backstage area. She captioned the clip: “Had to ask an important question as an Indian and a FAN girl of @nickjonas...”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 in an intimate wedding in Rajasthan. The two welcomed their first child – a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka made her acting debut with the 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan. She made her Bollywood debut the following year with the spy thriller 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy'. She was then seen in films such as ‘Andaaz’, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Waqt, Bluffmaster, Krrish, Don, Fashion, Kaminey, Barfi!, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do and The Sky Is Pink.

It was in 2015, when she tried her luck in Hollywood with drama thriller series ‘Quantico’ and was later seen in projects such as ‘Baywatch’ and ‘Matrix’.

