Nidhi Singh explains why 'Permanent Roommates' was her turning point

Mumbai, Oct 20 Actress Nidhi Singh started her career as a theatre artist and became a popular name with her show 'Permanent Roommates' in 2014.

Now the actress will be seen in the third installment of the series.

Nidhi revealed it was after this show that people started recognising her as an actor.

The actress, known for playing Tanya in the web series 'Permanent Roommates' (TVF)is most loved for this role of hers till date.

Third season of the show is finally out and the audience has once again loved the chemistry of Tanya and Mikesh.

In a candid conversation, the actress shared about the show, was it difficult to play the same role which was played almost a decade ago.

Talking about the show, Nidhi said: "It is always nicer to come into a world that makes you happy. 'Permanent Roommates' feel familiar. It is like a family. When I started shooting for the first season, at that time I was not really an actor. One of my clips had gone viral and people knew me for that. I used to write treatment notes."

The actress said: "Post 'Permanent Roommates', people started recognising me as an actor. For me everything kickstarted from there and till date I am appreciated the most for it."

Talking about whether it was difficult to get into the same character once again after a long gap, she said, "The pulse and essence of the character is in writing. If the writing is good, you have to just surrender and We just did that. Also a lot depends on your co-actors as well. If ever anything used to go here and there, we all were very vocal about it and it used to be immediately met with positivity."

'Permanent Roommates' season 3 is created by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Shreyansh Pandey.

This time the couple conjures new aspirations that is wanting to settle abroad.

It features Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in lead roles and is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

