Niger to build 882 social housing units for National Guards, at estimated $10.525 million

Niamey, Oct 12 Nigerien Minister of Interior and Public Security, General Mohamed Toumba, launched the project to build 882 social housing units on the western outskirts of the capital city Niamey for the National Guard of Niger.

Financed by the Niger Housing Bank, this project is estimated to cost over 6.317 billion CFA francs ($10.525 million) over the next three years, Xinhua news agency reported.

The project will be carried out in three phases.

The first two phases will each include 300 social housing units, estimated at over 2.15 billion CFA francs ($3.59 million) per phase. The third phase will add 282 units, at 2.13 billion CFA francs ($3.56 million).

Toumba said that the project "will significantly transform the living conditions of our personnel and their families, with particular attention paid to those injured during various counter-terrorism operations, in which our country is heavily engaged."

