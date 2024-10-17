Nigeria Gas Tanker Explosion: Over 140 Killed, Dozens Injured in Jigawa’s Majiya Town

At least 147 people lost their lives in a tragic incident in Nigeria when a petrol tanker exploded after the driver lost control, according to the National Emergency Management Agency. The explosion occurred late Tuesday in Majiya, a town in the northwestern region of the country, as confirmed by Shi'isu Adam, a spokesperson for the Jigawa state police. Eyewitnesses captured unsettling footage showing towering flames and smoke billowing from the overturned tanker, while chaotic scenes unfolded as bystanders tried to assist the injured.

Jigawa state Governor Umar Namadi visited the site on Wednesday and was briefed on the grim death toll. Sani Umar, a local resident who barely escaped the flames, described the chaos: "It was horrifying. People were running in panic, shouting for help. The fire spread so fast that many couldn’t escape."

The tanker had been en route to Yobe state when it crashed around 11:30 p.m. local time, according to police. Despite warnings from authorities to avoid the accident site, large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, which led to the deadly explosion. Adam expressed concern over this behavior, noting that despite repeated police warnings, people continue to gather at such dangerous scenes, contributing to the high number of casualties. Numerous injured individuals were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the area remains under police investigation.