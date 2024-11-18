Nigeria's national award to PM Modi recognition of his leadership in strengthening links with Global South: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], November 18 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that conferment of Nigeria's national award 'Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a recognition of PM Modi's leadership in furthering partnerships with the Global South and also underlines the special ties between India and Nigeria.

Jaishankar said he was privileged to witness the conferment of the 'Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger' on PM Modi.

"A recognition of PM Modi's leadership and commitment in furthering partnerships with the Global South. Also underlines the special ties of friendship between India and Nigeria," he said in a post on X.

In a ceremony at the State House, Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu conferred "Grand Commander of the Order of Niger" on PM Modi for his statesmanship and stellar contribution to fostering India-Nigeria ties. The award citation notes that under Prime Minister's visionary leadership, India has been positioned as a global powerhouse, and his transformative governance has fostered unity, peace and shared prosperity for all.

While accepting the award, Prime Minister dedicated the honour to the people of India and to the longstanding, historical friendship between India and Nigeria. He further stated that the recognition underscores the Strategic Partnership between the two countries and their shared commitment to the aspirations of the Global South.

PM Modi is the first foreign leader to be conferred with this award since 1969.

The Prime Minister embarked on a five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana on November 16. Nigeria is India's close partner in the West African region.

The Prime Minister's visit provided an opportunity to build upon Strategic Partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism between India and Nigeria.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor