Niger's highest court lifts immunity of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum

Niamey, June 14 The highest court in Niger has ordered the lifting of the immunity of the country's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, his lawyer said Friday, allowing the authorities to prosecute the former leader who was overthrown last year in a military coup, the media reported.

Master Ould Salem Said, a member of Bazoum's legal team, said that they "take note of this decision and the collective will communicate shortly regarding this situation", Xinhua news agency reported.

Bazoum was ousted on July 26 by a group of soldiers who later chose Abdourahamane Tchiani, the former commander of Niger's presidential guard, as head of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, the ruling body of the West African country.

Bazoum refused to resign and remains under house arrest with his wife in the presidential palace in the capital of Niamey over an alleged "conspiracy aimed at undermining the authority or security of the state".

Tchiani has announced a three-year transition and urged all the active forces of the nation to engage in a national, inclusive dialogue.

In response to the coup, the Economic Community of West African States has imposed economic sanctions on Niger, including the closure of borders.

