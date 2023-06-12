Nilakshi Saha Sinha concurrently accredited as next Indian envoy to Georgia

New Delhi [India], June 12 : Nilakshi Saha Sinha, the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Armenia, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Georgia.

She would have her residence in Yerevan.

"Ms Nilakshi Saha Sinha presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Armenia, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Georgia, with residence in Yerevan," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

Georgia, a former Soviet republic located at the intersection of Europe and Asia, is home to Black Sea beaches and settlements in the Caucasus Mountains. Its capital, Tbilisi, is renowned for its eclectic architecture and the old town's confusing network of cobblestone alleys.

Saha Sinha was appointed as the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Armenia in January this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor