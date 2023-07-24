Nine, including 4 soldiers killed in Sudan air crash due to "technical failure": Army

Khartoum [Sudan], July 24 : As Khartoum entered the 100th day of the war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary on Sunday, another incident surfaced where a civilian plane crashed at Port Sudan airport leading to the death of nine people, including four military personnel, the army said.

"A civilian Antonov plane today crashed in Port Sudan Airport as a result of a technical failure, leading to the death of 9 people including 4 military personnel. One child survived the crash," the Sundanese Army said in a Facebook post.

The war that erupted on April 15 between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) entered its 100th day on Sunday with the exchange of rocket fire in the Darfur region killing at least 16 people, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the local lawyers' union, it happened in the capital of the state of South Darfur, Nyala.

Besides, there were reports of snipers targeting people in West Darfur, including its capital of el-Geneina, near Chad, and tens of thousands of residents fleeing across the border, reported Al Jazeera.

The Darfur Bar Association added that at least one man was killed by a sniper.

“Thousands of people continue to flee from the region of West Darfur and try to make it to the border into neighbouring Chad. That’s in West Darfur where we’ve seen a high increase in violence with refugees who arrived in Chad, saying that they’ve been targeted by militias allied with the RSF based on their ethnicities,” Al Jazeera reported citing Hiba Morgan.

A couple of weeks back, the United Nations warned that Sudan could be on the verge of an all-out war after a weekend airstrike killed dozens in a residential area in the Sudanese city of Omdurman, CNN reported.

On July 8, at least 22 people were killed and many injured in a shelling attack, the country's health ministry said, as months of infighting between Sudan's rival military forces continue to rage on across the country.

According to a statement from the health ministry, the assault took place in a residential area of Omdurman, the city next to the capital Khartoum and unknown numbers of individuals were injured in the attack.

Moreover, truce talks have been taking place in Saudi Arabia as both Burhan and Daglo representatives are present there. However, on Friday, the Khartoum government denied “any information concerning a near truce."

