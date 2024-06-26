Horror in Pakistan: Family of Nine Killed in Property Dispute in Peshawar

Peshawar [Pakistan], June 26: Unknown assailants opened fire inside a house in Peshawar's Badaber village killing nine members of a family including four women and four children and injuring others allegedly over a property dispute in Geo News reported. The incident took place on Tuesday, Police officials stated in their initial statement that the incident was due to monetary and property disputes between the two families.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Zulfiqar contradicted the statement and said that there was seemingly no monetary dispute between both parties, as per Geo News.Further, the police added that a probe was launched to ascertain the motives behind the armed attack. "Two teams have been constituted to arrest the culprits," adding that the bodies have already been sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

According to Geo News, those killed were identified as Naureen wife of Ashfaq, Sidra daughter of Amanat Ali, Hamida Begum wife of Malak Aman, Alibaba daughter of Muhammad Asfaq, Akash son of Muhammad Ashfaq, Tufail Afnan son of Muhammad Ishaq and Inkhat son of Muhammad Ishaq.The injured included Saba wife of Ishaq and Iqra daughter of Ishaq.

Following a violent incident, one of the injured women was rushed to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar for medical attention.The police promptly launched an investigation into the matter, collecting empty shells of cartridges and other crucial evidence from the crime scene.

A case was subsequently registered based on the report filed by the victims' family members.Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation, Sahibzada Sajjad, announced that four teams, led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Circle, have been dispatched to track down and apprehend the criminals responsible for the incident.He further stated that the motives and circumstances surrounding the incident will be revealed only after a thorough and comprehensive investigation has been conducted.

