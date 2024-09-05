Nirmala Sitharaman thanks PM Modi for announcing Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centre in Singapore

New Delhi [India], September 5 : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the announcement of Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centre to be opened in Singapore.

She said this will help in promoting and maintaining the Tamil language, civilization and culture.

"PMO announced that a Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centre will open in Singapore. Thanks to PM Modi for announcing the establishment of a Thiruvalluvar Cultural Center in Singapore to promote and maintain the Tamil language, civilization and culture," Sitharaman stated in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi, who is on a visit to Singapore, during his bilateral meeting with Singapore PM Lawrence Wong, announced that India's first Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centre will be opened in Singapore soon. He also appreciated the teachings of Saint Thiruvalluvar.

"I am very happy to inform you that India's first Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centre will soon be opened in Singapore. The great saint Thiruvalluvar has given guiding thoughts to the world in the most ancient language, Tamil. His composition Tirukkural was written almost 2 thousand years ago, but the ideas given in it are still relevant today," the Prime Minister said.

"He has said, 'Nayanodu nnnri purinnd payanudaiyar panbu parattum ulagu', that is 'The world praises those who are known for justice and service to others'. I believe that millions of Indians living in Singapore are also inspired by these ideas and are contributing to strengthening the relationship between the two countries," he further added.

Notably, Nirmala Sitharaman was part of the Indian delegation during the India-Singapore ministerial roundtable held last week. During the meeting, both countries discussed and emphasised ways of further enhancing cooperation in emerging and futuristic areas.

Meanwhile, India and Singapore also elevated their bilateral relations to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi and Singapore PM Lawrence Wong met at the Parliament House in Singapore on Thursday. The two leaders along with their delegations held the bilateral meeting.

At their talks, both leaders reviewed the progress of India - Singapore bilateral relations. Following this, the two sides exchanged four MoUs in the areas of digital technology, semiconductor, skill development and healthcare. Prime Minister Modi invited PM Lawrence Wong to visit India which he accepted.

