Nissim Ezekiel birth centenary: Poet-diplomat Abhay K suggests three new directions for Indian poetry

New Delhi [India], August 3 : Indian poet-diplomat Abhay Kumar suggested three new directions for Indian poetry on the birth centenary of renowned Indian poet and actor Nissim Ezekiel.

Sahitya Akademi, India's National Academy of Letters organised a two-day Birth Centenary Seminar on Nissim Ezekiel and his impact on Indian poetry in English on August 1 and 2, 2024 at Rabindra Bhawan, New Delhi.

The session was chaired by Anisur Rahmam and co-panelists included Ranu Uniyal and Payal Nagpal. Malashri Lal, the convenor of the English Advisory Board of Sahitya Akademi, among other poets and scholars were also present in the audience.

Speaking on the occasion during the session 'New Direction in Indian Poetry in English', Indian poet-diplomat Abhay Kumar praised the pioneering role played by poet Nissim Ezekiel in modernising Indian poetry in English in the 1960s and suggested three new directions for Indian Poetry in transformed worldDigital revolution, Climate Change and Space Exploration.

He opined that Indian and world poets should write more about the relationship of human beings with millions of other species with whom we share our planet.

He said, "I would like Indian poetry to highlight this relationship between us, the human beings, and the planet, and our relationship with the fellow species on the planet. I think, it is this fundamental relationship, this fundamental interdependence, which should become focus of the Indian poetry."

He added, "Today we are more aware of what's around us in space and astropoetry is as important as ecopoetry. Astropoetry makes us love and appreciate our planet, our only home, even more. When we look around us it's almost desert, cosmic desert and the only oasis in this cosmic desert is our own planet..."

Abhay Kumar underscored that the Digital Revolution has made the whole world a much smaller place and today poets can publish their work globally at the click of the mouse.

Digital platforms provide opportunities for younger poets to publish and share their work from anywhere in the world.

He said that many poets publish their work on Instagram and gain instant following and fame.

Further stating the challenges, Abhay K said, "However, it has also brought challenges such as poetry being written by AI."

He believes that poets can and should make better and judicious use of digital platforms to widen the reach of poetry and take it to a newer and wider audience.

