Nitin Gadkari discusses sustainable aviation fuel, green hydrogen with Singapore President Tharman

New Delhi [India], January 17 : Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday met Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and highlighted India's recent advancements in clean transportation, energy transition, and road infrastructure.

Gadkari further noted that both sides agreed to explore further collaboration in sustainable aviation fuel, green hydrogen, and ammonia.

In a post on X, Gadkari said, "Delighted to meet the President of Singapore, Mr. @Tharman_S, once again. I shared with him India's recent advancements in clean transportation, energy transition, and road infrastructure."

"We agreed to explore further collaboration in sustainable aviation fuel, green hydrogen, and ammonia. His vision and foresight continue to be truly inspiring," the post added.

Tharman also met Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal and held discussions on enhancing India-Singapore relations across diverse sectors to enable mutual prosperity for both nations.

Tharman also met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between both nations highlighting sectors such as fintech and digital technologies.

The Singapore President is on a state visit to India from January 14-18.

Notably, India and Singapore marked six decades of diplomatic relations with a landmark event in the national capital, during which President Droupadi Murmu and President Tharman unveiled a special logo to commemorate the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

The commemorative logo was designed to symbolise the enduring relationship between the two nations, featuring elements from both countries' national symbols. It incorporates the colours from the Indian and Singaporean flags, as well as the national flowersthe lotus of India and the orchid of Singapore. The number '60' in the logo highlights the important milestone in the two countries' bilateral history.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in the national capital to discuss the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries to further enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between their countries.

The two leaders discussed cooperation in futuristic sectors like semiconductors, digitalisation, skilling, and connectivity as well as ways to improve cooperation in industry, infrastructure and culture.

The two countries have expanded their cooperation over the years, with key areas now including advanced manufacturing, healthcare, digitisation, sustainability, and education. Singapore remains integral to India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific strategy.

To mark the 60th anniversary, various commemorative events will be held throughout 2025 to celebrate this enduring partnership.

