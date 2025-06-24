"No agreement on any ceasefire": Iran FM says deal conditional on Israel halting attacks

Tehran [Iran], June 24 : Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday dismissed reports of a ceasefire agreement with Israel, stating that no such deal would be possible unless Israeli aggression ceased by 4 am Tehran time (6.00 am IST).

In a post on X, Araghchi reiterated that the current conflict was initiated by Israel, "not the other way around." He emphasised that Iran has no intention to continue with the conflict unless the Israeli regime "stops its illegal aggression."

"As Iran has repeatedly made clear, Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around. As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards. The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later," he posted.

In another post, the Iranian Foreign Minister praised the country's armed forces for their role in the ongoing conflict.

"The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4 am. Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute," Araghchi stated.

The development came after an earlier claim by US President Donald Trump that both Iran and Israel had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire" to take effect in approximately six hours.

"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

According to Trump, Iran will initiate the ceasefire first, followed by Israel, resulting in a complete cessation of hostilities within the next 24 hours.

"Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, "THE 12 DAY WAR." This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn't, and never will!," he said.

"God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!" Trump added.

