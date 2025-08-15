"No agreements that would go against the farmers": Shivraj Singh Chouhan on US's demand amid tariff talks

New Delhi [India], August 15 : Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday firmly stated that India will not enter into any agreements that could harm the interests of its farmers, emphasising the paramount importance of safeguarding their rights amidst ongoing trade talks with the US, especially regarding the tariff issues in the country's agricultural and dairy sector.

Addressing a gathering of farmers in the national capital, the Union Minister noted that there were global voices that had shown concern about India's rapid progress, especially in the context of trade agreements and acknowledged that while India seeks to maintain friendly relations and create fair trade agreements with countries across the world, the spirit of these agreements must be grounded in fairness and equality.

"In our country, the right of the farmer is paramount, and the right of the citizen is paramount. You know, there are many people in the world who are jealous of our progress. 'What if India makes great progress? Make an agreement with them.' We do make agreements because we see the world as one family. But the spirit of agreement is based on fairness, on equality," he stated.

Chouhan highlighted the agreement made with the UK, where Indian agricultural products would be allowed to enter the UK without tariffs, benefiting Indian farmers. However, he was cautious about any potential trade deals that could jeopardise Indian agriculture.

"We made an agreement with the UK on equal terms so that the produce of our farmers can go to England without any tax. Many agricultural products will now reach England without tax. But if someone suggests an agreement that allows another country's goods to flood our markets, we cannot compete with them," he added.

The Union Minister pointed out the disparity in the scale of farming between India and many foreign countries, stating, "Their farms are massive10,000, 15,000, or even 20,000 hectareswhile our farmers often have just one or two acres, or maybe up to five acres, which is rare. There is no comparison."

He also warned that an agreement that allows foreign agricultural products to flood Indian markets could severely harm domestic farmers, driving down prices and depriving them of fair returns.

"If such an agreement happens, it would kill Indian farmers. Cheap foreign produce will flood the market. If we sell our produce at lower prices, farmers will not get a fair return," he added.

In a strong reaffirmation of India's stance, Chouhan echoed the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that no agreement would be signed at the expense of Indian farmers.

"But PM Modi said there will be no agreements that would go against the farmers. Their rights will be paramount," he concluded.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day, reaffirmed his support to protect farmers, saying that he is "standing tall like a wall against policies which are against farmer interest."

"If any policy is against India's farmers, fishermen, cattle rearers, Modi is standing like a wall," PM Modi said.

Talking about standing his ground in the era of 'economic selfishness,' he added, "I say this with great experience. Kisi doosre ki lakeer chhoti karne ke liye, apni oorja hamein nahi khapani hai. Hamein poori oorja ke saath hamari lakeer ko lamba karna hai. If we do that, the world will admit our strength."

These remarks come during a time when India is actively involved in the discussions on the Bilateral Trade Agreement with the US, which the two sides could not conclude due to the American demand to get comprehensive access to the Indian agriculture and dairy sector.

The US is pressuring India to open its agricultural market and subsequently imposing a 25 per cent additional tariff, with Washington calling it a 'penalty' for buying Russian oil.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor