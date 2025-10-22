"No American boots on the ground in Gaza," says US Vice President JD Vance during Israel visit to reinforce ceasefire efforts

Kiryat Gat [Israel], October 22 : United States Vice President JD Vance reaffirmed on Tuesday that Washington will not deploy "American boots on the ground in Gaza," reiterating the stance consistently maintained by President Donald Trump.

"There are not going to be American boots on the ground in Gaza. The President of the United States has made that very clear. All of our military leadership has made that very clear," Vance said during a press conference in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, where a US-led team is supervising the Gaza ceasefire.

Vance noted that the United States would continue to offer "useful coordination" in the peace process.

The Vice President arrived in Israel to bolster ongoing efforts to sustain the truce amid concerns within the Trump administration that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could reconsider the deal, risking renewed hostilities.

Upon his arrival, Vance toured the Kiryat Gat command centre, overseeing the ceasefire, holding private discussions with senior military officials. He was joined by Second Lady Usha Vance and greeted by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

A major part of Vance's visit is his meeting with Netanyahu on Wednesday, aimed at delivering President Trump's message that Washington is determined to prevent the Gaza peace agreement from collapsing.

Trump, meanwhile, urged Middle Eastern allies to step in should Hamas violate the truce, warning that "if it doesn't, their end would be brutal." Writing on Truth Social, he said, "There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right. If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL!"

The US president also extended appreciation to Indonesia for its regional support, stating, "I would like to thank all of those countries that called to help. Also, I would like to thank the great and powerful country of Indonesia, and its wonderful leader, for all of the help they have shown and given to the Middle East, and to the USA. TO EVERYONE, thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Indonesia has announced its willingness to contribute 20,000 troops to a potential UN-led international peacekeeping force in Gaza, while Turkey and Azerbaijan have privately expressed interest in supporting postwar security efforts.

Vance's trip highlights Washington's intention to lead diplomatic and multilateral coordination on the ceasefire while avoiding direct combat involvement, keeping its focus firmly on peace enforcement through partnership and dialogue.

