No chance that current party leadership can 'bring PTI founder out of jail': Former Pak Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 : Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said recently that he never planned to leave Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and expressed keenness to rejoin the group, reported ARY News reported on Sunday.

Fawad Chaudhry also referred to his contacts with the PTI founder while he was in jail and said that Intezar Panjutha had sent a message to the PTI founder asking for a meeting.

"A valuable person Junaid Akbar resigned from the party which, and senior politicians like Parvaiz Elahi, Shah Mehmood, and Asad Qaisar can potentially stand the party on its feet," he said, expressing alarm about the resignation.

"There is not a 1 percent chance that the current party leadership can 'bring PTI founder out of jail' as they lack political strategy and capacity," he said, harshly criticizing the PTI's current leadership, according to ARY News.

In his remarks, Chaudhry also underlined the necessity of giving the party's founder correct information, adding up that present party officials might not be doing so.

He questioned the party's timing in calling for protests, arguing that choices of this nature ought to have been taken as soon as possible after the mandate.

Chaudhry urged the formation of a Grand Position Alliance, noting that it would take a lot of time and work to put together such a group. He emphasized that the party's success and stability depended on its members being united and making wise decisions.

Chaudhry had left Imran Khan's PTI in the aftermath of the state's crackdown against the party following the May 9 riots.

