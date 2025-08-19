No change in India's position on Taiwan: Economic, tech ties to continue, say sources after Jaishankar-Wang talks

New Delhi [India], August 19 : There is no change in India's position on Taiwan, government sources said on Tuesday after a readout by China of the meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, which claimed that Jaishankar had affirmed Taiwan is part of China.

"There is no change in our position on Taiwan. We stressed that like the rest of the world, India has a relationship with Taiwan that focuses on economic, technology and cultural ties. We intend to continue it," sources said today.

Wang, who arrived in New Delhi on Monday, met with the Jaishankar yesterday and co-chaired the Special Representative-level talks on the boundary issue with national security adviser Ajit Doval today.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua stated that Jaishankar had conveyed to the visiting Chinese minister that "Taiwan is a part of China."

There is no official statement by the MEA yet but government sources clarified, "there is no change in our position on Taiwan."

According to sources, during the India-China Foreign Minister's meeting yesterday, when Wang Yi urged not to deal with Taiwan, Jaishankar argued that "China itself was dealing in the same areas that we in India were. So how is that possible?"

Wang Yi highlighted that India and China had been implementing consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, gradually resuming exchanges and dialogue at all levels, maintaining peace and tranquility in border areas, and enabling Indian pilgrims to resume their pilgrimages to sacred mountains and lakes in Tibet autonomous region.

"China-India relations are showing a positive trend toward returning to cooperation", Wang said as per Xinhua.

Highlighting that 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China, lessons could be learned from the past, and the two countries should view each other as partners and opportunities rather than rivals or threats, and invest their valuable resources in development and revitalisation.

Xinhua news agency highlighted that Wang Yi said India and China should explore right ways for neighboring major countries to coexist with mutual respect and trust, pursue common development and achieve win-win cooperation.

Following the talks, Jaishankar took to his X platform to post, "Welcomed Politburo member and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Delhi this evening. Highlighted that our relations are best guided by the three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. As we seek to move ahead from a difficult period in our ties, it needs a candid and constructive approach from both sides."

Jaishankar further said, "Had productive conversations on our economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges. Also exchanged views on global and regional issues."

"Confident that our discussions today would contribute to building a stable, cooperative and forward-looking relationship between India and China," Jaishankar said.

On Monday in his opening remarks on meeting with Wang, the EAM had noted that differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict. He added that the visit of the Chinese leader to India provides the two countries with an opportunity to review the bilateral ties, and it is also an appropriate time to exchange views on the global situation and some issues of mutual interest.

According to sources, China has promised to address India's three concerns, namely rare earths, fertilisers and tunnel boring machines.

Wang Yi's visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected trip to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

