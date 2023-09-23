“No change in plan for Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan,” claims brother Shehbaz

London [UK], September 23 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he had come to London to discuss the legal and political steps ahead of the arrival of his brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported on Friday.

He further stated that there is no change in plan for Nawaz Sharif’s arrival in Pakistan on October 21.

In London, he held an important talk at the meeting, which was attended by Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, Talal Chaudhary and others at the Stanhope House in the British capital. Both Maryam and Shehbaz had reached London late on Thursday night.

Notably, Shehbaz rushed to London on Thursday, with an ‘important message’ for brother Nawaz, Geo News had earlier reported citing sources.

However, Shehbaz downplayed speculations, stating that there was “zero substance” in the speculations that were going rounds that he had rushed to London, days after reaching Lahore, with “a special message” for his elder brother, Geo News reported.

The reports had suggested that he had a “special meeting in Gujranwala” earlier this week where he had received that message.

The former prime minister said he was in London on Nawaz’s instructions to discuss important matters including the next legal, administrative and political steps of the Sharif family and the PML-N and “we have made decisions”. He added that the reports were “false and speculative”.

"Nawaz Sharif will return to a resounding welcome in Lahore and then address the nation at a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan where he will present the party's plan to tackle poverty, and unemployment and improve the economic situation. He will present the agenda of progress and success. Nawaz Sharif is the leader who took Pakistan to the path of progress and hope before, and delivered for the masses and will do so again," Shehbaz told the reporters in London.

The PML-N president also said the country should look at the party's performance from 2013 to 2017, adding that Nawaz is a “ray of hope” for the nation.

“When Nawaz Sharif ended 20 hours load-shedding, mainstreamed CPEC, and invited billions in investment, end load-shedding in Pakistan, he brought energy and hope. He brought over USD 30 billion investment to Pakistan,” Geo News quoted Shehbaz as saying.

Shehbaz Sharif had first confirmed on September 12 that his elder brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan on October 21.

Later, the legal team of PML-N in London provided clearance for Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, The News International had reported.

