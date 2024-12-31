"No demands for negotiations, will end sit-in in Karachi when people of Parachinar do": MWM leader

Karachi [Pakistan], December 31 : Majlis-e-Wahdate Muslimeen (MWM) leader Allama Hasan Zafar Naqvi has announced that the sit-ins are peaceful and do not represent political groups and called on the Sindh government to not make them fodder for political gain. Naqvi said that MWM will end the sit-in if the people of Parachinar do, The Express Tribune reported.

While addressing an emergency press conference at the Numaish Chowrangi sit-in, Naqvi said that MWM realises the trouble caused to the people and called it a reason for not giving a full call for the sit-in yet.

He said that the government will not be able to stop sit-ins if a call for sit-ins across Sindh is given. He warned the authorities not to place undue pressure on the Jafariya community and added the people of the community will not tolerate anyone's dictatorship and the protest sit-ins will continue, the report said.

Naqvi said that they have been sitting at the Numaish Chowrangi sit-in for six days, and called the the sit-ins peaceful and free from sectarianism, where people of all faiths and religions are coming to express solidarity, The Express Tribune reported.

He said, "We have no demands for negotiations; if the people of Parachinar end their sit-in, so will we. The protests have been held on the appeal of Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and will end upon his call. All organisations of Jaffariya community are participating in the protests."

MWM leader said that all the sit-ins ongoing in the city are peaceful and highlighted the basic problems in Parachinar. He stressed that basic supplies in Parachinar cannot be resolved using helicopters, as the area has a population of 500,000, The Express Tribune reported. He called it a sit-in of the oppressed and not a sit-in of any party and added everyone is participating in the sit-in, including Ahle Sunnat communities, who have set up water camps for protesters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor