"No evidence to suggest crime was motivated by antisemitism": Police on Detroit synagogue president's murder

Michigan [US], October 23 : Following the death of Samantha Woll, the president of a synagogue board, on Saturday, Detroit's police chief said no evidence has been uncovered by law enforcement so far that indicates the murder was motivated by antisemitism, The Times of Israel reported.

"The investigation into the death of Ms. (Samantha) Woll remains ongoing. At this time, however, no evidence has surfaced suggesting that this crime was motivated by antisemitism," police chief James White said in a statement, according to the Israeli daily.

Amid the Israeli offensive against terror group Hamas in Gaza, Woll was found dead on Saturday morning with multiple stab wounds outside her home.

According to The Times of Israel, the Detroit Police Department said it was working with the FBI "to forensically analyse all of the information obtained up to this point in an effort to ascertain the timeline that ultimately led to Ms. Woll's death".

White added, "Individuals with information that may further this investigation are being interviewed."

The police chief urged the community to stay patient while the probe is underway, The Times of Israel reported.

"I again ask the community to remain patient while our investigators and law enforcement partners continue their work. Everything that can be done to bring this matter to closure is being called into service," the police chief said.

White said an additional update will be shared on Monday, the daily reported.

Earlier, weighing in on the incident, Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar said he was "shocked and saddened" after receiving word of the death of the Detroit synagogue board president.

He recalled meeting Woll at the reopening of the Detroit Synagogue.

Taking to his official handle on X on Sunday, Shri Thanedar posted, "So shocked and saddened by this. I was with Sam at the reopening of the Detroit Synagogue just a few weeks back. Praying for her loved ones. My condolences."

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Woll's death "has left a huge hole in the Detroit community".

He added in a statement that a few weeks ago, he and Woll were "celebrating the newly renovated synagogue together".

"It was a project she successfully led with great pride and enthusiasm," CNN quoted Duggan as saying.

"This entire city joins with her family and friends in mourning her tragic death," he added.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also expressed her grief and shared condolences in a post on Facebook, stating, "Sam was as kind a person as I've ever known. She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state, and country."

