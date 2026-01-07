"No external agents governing Venezuela": Acting President Delcy Rodriguez rejects US-led transition claims

Washington, DC [US], January 7 : Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, on Tuesday (local time) said that the country is being governed by the Government of Venezuela and not by any foreign power, rejecting claims by US President Trump, who said he needs "full access" to Venezuela.

"We are here governing alongside the people. The Government of Venezuela governs our country, no one else. There are no external agents governing Venezuela," Rodriguez said during the installation of the Agro-Food, Fishing, Communal and Industrial General Staff Commission. Her remarks were broadcast on the state-run channel Venezolana de Television (VTV), El cooperative reported.

Rodriguez said Venezuelans remain active on the streets, referring to protests demanding the release of deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The couple are currently detained by the United States following a US military operation carried out in Caracas in the early hours of Saturday, January 3.

However, Rodriguez' own legitimacy as the new leader of Venenuela is facing grave opposition. Nobel winner and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado alleged that Rodriguez is embattled in corruption and has relations with Iran and Russia.

In an interview to CBS News, Machado said. "Everybody in Venezuela and abroad knows perfectly who she is and the role she has played. She was sanctioned by the United States government because of the corruption and all the involvement she has in criminal activities... one of the main architects and director of the torture centers in Venezuela." Machado further claimed that Rodriguez is "the main actor that has relations with Russia, with Iran."

Meanwhile, the acting Venezuelan president said the country had emerged stronger despite recent developments. "We have grown stronger, we have grown spiritually to face the challenges, the attacks, the threats," she said.

Her comments came a day after US President Donald Trump announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and security and migration advisor Stephen Miller would oversee what he described as a "transition" process in Venezuela. Trump also claimed that Rodriguez was "cooperating" with US authorities.

Rodriguez on also announced seven days of national mourning following the deaths reported during the recent US attack in Caracas and capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduru and his wife, CNN reported.

Speaking to the state broadcaster, Rodriguez said the mourning period was being declared to honour those who lost their lives during the operation, CNN reported.

"I have made the decision to decree seven days of mourning in honour and glory to the young men and women who died, who gave their lives defending Venezuela, defending President Nicolas Maduro," she said.

Rodriguez also called for the return of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who are currently in US custody at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York. The couple pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges related to drugs and weapons.

"There is no war here because we are not at war. We are a people, a country of peace, that was aggressed and attacked," Rodriguez added.

Her comments came as US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Venezuela's interim authorities would transfer between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States.

Trump said the oil would be sold at market price, with the funds controlled by him to ensure they benefit both countries.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America. This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States! I have asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute this plan, immediately. It will be taken by storage ships, and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Rodriguez's statement came amid growing pressure from the Trump administration, which has demanded cooperation from Caracas, including access to Venezuela's oil resources.

