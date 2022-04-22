No 'green corridors' in Ukraine on Friday as routes too dangerous: Deputy PM
By IANS | Published: April 22, 2022 01:42 PM2022-04-22T13:42:04+5:302022-04-22T13:50:08+5:30
Kiev, April 22 Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced that there won't be any "green corridors" for the evacuation of civil on Friday as the routes are too dangerous.
In a Facebook post, she said: "Due to the danger along the routes today, 22 April, there will be no humanitarian corridors.
"To all those waiting to be evacuated: be patient, please hold on."
On Thursday, evacuation buses with 79 Mariupol residents who left the besieged city the previous day arrived on territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.
