No 'green corridors' in Ukraine on Friday as routes too dangerous: Deputy PM

Kiev, April 22 Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced that there won't be any "green corridors" for the evacuation of civil on Friday as the routes are too dangerous.

In a Facebook post, she said: "Due to the danger along the routes today, 22 April, there will be no humanitarian corridors.

"To all those waiting to be evacuated: be patient, please hold on."

On Thursday, evacuation buses with 79 Mariupol residents who left the besieged city the previous day arrived on territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

