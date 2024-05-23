No 'major breakthrough' as JUI-F, PTI-led opposition meeting concludes

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 23 : Jamiat Ulema-a-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman stressed the importance of unity among political parties on national issues during a meeting with the media in Islamabad. Alongside a delegation from Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan at his residence, he emphasised the need to foster better relations and overcome bitterness, ARY News reported.

While the discussions did not yield a significant breakthrough, all parties agreed to sustain their dialogue for future strategic planning.

"We welcomed the delegation with a positive message," Maulana Fazalur Rehman remarked, highlighting the focus on presenting a united front on national matters. "The Constitution and parliament of Pakistan are losing dignity while democracy is losing its case. We should have one voice in parliament," as reported by ARY News.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, expressed appreciation for Maulana Fazalur Rehman's warm reception of the delegation. "During the meeting, we engaged in a productive conversation," he noted, urging all opposition factions to collaborate with PTI to safeguard the constitution.

Ayub lamented the absence of rule of law in the country, citing a recent incident where the police conducted a raid on PTI's central secretariat office in Islamabad without valid cause.

In a potential shift in Pakistan's political landscape, talks had emerged of a potential collaboration between the PTI and the JUI-F against the government.

Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, recently convened a meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, indicating efforts to bridge the gap between the two parties. The meeting, reportedly orchestrated under the guidance of PTI founder Imran Khan, was conducted discreetly.

During their discussion, Asad Qaiser extended another invitation to Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan alliance, according to ARY News.

Sources familiar with the matter reveal that both parties have already reached a consensus on various proposals and strategies to initiate an anti-government campaign under the joint opposition alliance or a new platform.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman acknowledged the significance of finding common ground between PTI and JUI-F, stating that while substantial differences exist, dialogue is essential. He highlighted that despite the magnitude of disparities, his party welcomed PTI's delegation in accordance with customary norms.

Regarding the reconciliation process, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed optimism, indicating that PTI's representatives have proposed addressing key issues, which both sides have agreed to explore, ARY News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor