No one will be victorious in Russia-Ukraine war, says PM Modi in Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there is no winning party in the Russia-Ukraine war as everyone will lose, adding that peace and talks between the countries are the only way to resolve the conflict. PM Modi remarked during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin in which the two leaders discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments.

PM Modi said India has provided humanitarian help to Ukraine and called for peaceful relations between the two countries. “Recent geopolitical incidents have shown that world peace and stability are in critical condition and revealed how all countries are interconnected. We had said that talks are the only way to solve the Ukraine crisis. We believe that no one will be the victorious party in this war," the Prime Minister said.He also said due to the turmoil in the Ukraine war, commodity prices have increased. “This will impact developing countries and the war will have a global impact," he said.In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the German Chancellor deplored Russian aggression against Ukraine and said, “through its attack on Ukraine, Russia has violated fundamental principles of international law. The war and the brutal attacks against the civilian population in Ukraine show how unrestrained Russia has been in violating the fundamental principles of the UN Charter."