No survivors found so far in China plane crash: Aviation authority

Chinese aviation authorities on Tuesday said they had traced no survivors from a crashed China Eastern aircraft carrying 132 people on board.

A China Eastern Airlines plane with 132 people on board crashed in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday.

"No survivors have been found so far in Monday's plane crash," said Sun Shiying, chairman of China Eastern Airlines Yunnan branch, at a news briefing held Tuesday night, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The plane crashed in the city of Wuzhou, the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region of China, causing a forest fire.

Soon after the crash of a passenger plane with 132 passengers in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Chinese Eastern Airlines Boeing expressed solidarity with the passengers and crew members affected by the incident and assured to support them.

The Boeing 737 aircraft of China Eastern Airlines took off from Kunming to reach the destination Guangzhou but in between, the plane crashed at about 2:38 p.m. into a mountainous area near the Molang village in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain fire, according to Xinhua citing the emergency management department.

( With inputs from ANI )

