No talks with Imran Khan unless he apologises to public: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 28 : Talks between the central government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will be possible only if the former prime minister admits his wrongdoing and apologises to the people for all the things he has done, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, Geo News reported.

While addressing the National Assembly on Tuesday, PM Sharif said that he was of the opinion that talks between them will start after Khan says sorry to the public.

He also stated that PTI Chief had violated the International Monetary Fund agreement. Pakistan's debt has surged by 70 per cent during the tenure of his government, Pakistan PM claimed and added not a single project was initiated, reported ARY News.

Talking about Khan, PM Shehbaz said that PTI Chief first blamed the US for removing him from the post and then took a U-turn and said that the conspiracy was not planted by America.

The premier observed that differences in the society are increasing and one segment of society thinks that Imran Khan's government was removed through 'US intervention', and the incumbent government is 'imported.'

Friendly countries got annoyed with Pakistan during Imran Khan's regime, claimed the premier and added that they are trying to repair ties with the friendly countries and the superpower US.

While addressing the assembly, Sharif came up with another claim that Khan has hired firms for lobbying in the United States, according to ARY News.

Imran Khan used to say they [opposition] members are 'thieves' and they should not meet with the foreign envoys but now he is meeting with the foreign ambassadors in opposition.

Lobbying firms are giving statements against Pakistan, which is not acceptable, the premier maintained.

No one is making him accountable for 'denting' Pakistan's narrative. "Enough is enough... now the law will take its course."

The prime minister also criticised 'social trollers' of Imran Khan for politicizing the Lasbela tragedy in which a sitting Lieutenant General and other high-rank officers were killed while carrying out relief and rescue operations in Lasbela, as per the report in ARY News.

In August, the six army personnel on board including Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali died in a crash that was caused due to bad weather, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"The wreckage of an unfortunate helicopter which was on flood relief ops found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. All 6 officers and soldiers including l Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali embraced shahadat. ...Accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations," Director-General (DG) ISPR said in a tweet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor